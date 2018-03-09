News

North Korea's Kim will offer to meet with Trump: Fox News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korea's national security adviser will announce at the White House at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday (0000 GMT) an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fox News reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

The South Korean national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will also announce a commitment by Kim to stop North Korea's nuclear and missile testing, Fox News said.
Chung will also say U.S.-South Korea military exercises will go ahead in April as planned, according to Fox News.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

