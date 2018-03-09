News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters

South Korean officials deliver letter from Kim Jong Un to White House for Trump: CNN

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A South Korean delegation on Thursday hand-delivered a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing an unnamed foreign diplomatic source.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.
South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will make an announcement on North Korea in the White House briefing room at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday (0000 GMT), White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Back To Top
feedback