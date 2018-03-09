News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters

France regrets U.S. tariffs, will assess response: finance minister

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - France and its European Union partners will assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports announced on Thursday and look at how to respond, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"There are only losers in a trade war," Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter, adding that France regretted the U.S. announcement. "With our EU partners, we will assess consequences on our industries and agree (an) appropriate response."

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Back To Top
feedback