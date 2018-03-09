News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian drug mule recruited as decoy (clone 39574514)
Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine haul

Go to best-of-three for men's slams: King

AAP /

Billie Jean King says grand slam tournaments should reduce men's matches to best-of-three sets to maintain the appeal of tennis to modern consumers.

Behind the Scenes at the US Open
7:06

Behind the Scenes at the US Open
0319_1800_BRI-Flu
1:37

Teenager breaks down thanking hospital staff after being in a coma from the flu
On board: Ryanair to buy major stake in Laudamotion
1:07

On board: Ryanair to buy major stake in Laudamotion
G20 weighed down by free trade negotiations
1:50

G20 weighed down by free trade negotiations
Economy in focus for re-elected Putin
1:47

Economy in focus for re-elected Putin
Trade tensions set to dominate G20
1:45

Trade tensions set to dominate G20
A youthful reshuffle for the Saudi economy and military
1:05

A youthful reshuffle for the Saudi economy and military
Global stocks firm: big week for central banks
1:41

Global stocks firm: big week for central banks
RBS profit overshadowed by DOJ impasse
1:37

RBS profit overshadowed by DOJ impasse
Angry Birds maker warns on profit; stock slumps
1:12

Angry Birds maker warns on profit; stock slumps
0222_1899_SYD-Barnaby
2:51

Barnaby Joyce faces leadership challenge
'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
1:29

'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
 

The American has been a decades-long pioneer of equality within the sport in which she was a 12-time grand slam singles champion, collecting six of her haul at Wimbledon.

Now she believes men should be playing shorter matches at the majors, to ensure matches remain sufficiently bite-sized for audiences.

Speaking on Thursday at the WTA Finals Singapore launch, King found herself in a familiar debate about whether women should play matches of the same length as the men, who play best-of-five singles contests in all the grand slams.

Billie Jean King wants men's grand slams to be best of three sets. Pic: AAP

Rather than advocate female players switching to best-of-five matches, King said: "Personally, I don't want the men playing five sets anymore.

"I think it takes too much out of them. I want them to play as long as possible (in their careers)."

The founder of the Women's Tennis Association, which runs the women's professional tour, added: "I think especially with technology and concentration spans, kids can last about seven seconds now. The point is, I think people want quality over quality."

King said at the launch event, streamed on the tournament's Facebook page, that women were willing to play best-of-five matches if asked but that those in charge "only want us to play two out of three".

Back To Top