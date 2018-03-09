News

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says concerned about scope of Trump tariffs

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he was concerned about the scope of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports set by President Donald Trump.

"Members of the Senate, myself included, are concerned about the scope of the proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum and their impact on American citizens and businesses," McConnell, a Republican, said in a statement.
He said he was pleased the administration had made accommodations for some trading partners and allies, but "important questions remain about whether ultimately these tariffs will be sufficiently targeted, tailored and limited."

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

