Lees and Waugh with Provincial favourites

Trainers Kris Lees and Kim Waugh will send out the favourites in the next qualifying heat of the Provincial Championships at Hawkesbury.

The Lees-trained Just Dreaming beat Manhattan Mist from the Waugh stable in the first heat at Wyong last Saturday with the Brad Widdup-trained Witches also qualifying for the $500,000 final on April 14 with her third.

Uptown Lad and Reach For Heaven represent Waugh and Lees respectively at Hawkesbury on Saturday and were the $4.40 equal favourites on race eve.

Lees also has Hallelujah Boy, Bastia and Clevanicc in the Hawkesbury heat.

The Newcastle trainer won the final in 2016 with Danish Twist with Paul Murray taking the inaugural race a year earlier with Sure And Fast.

Canberra horses were introduced to the Provincial series last year with the Philip Courtney-trained Maryore successful.

The Hawkesbury track was in the good range on Friday.