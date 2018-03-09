News

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BHP - BHP BILLITON -

RIO - RIO TINTO -

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS -

The price of iron ore has fallen for the fourth day in a row and now stands around $US73, other industrial metals prices are also lower amid fears of a potential global trade war that will curb economic growth and metals demand.

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices are lower after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that any interest rate policy normalisation in the euro zone would be very gradual.

STO - SANTOS -

OSH - OIL SEARCH -

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM -

Oil prices are lower as the US dollar strengthens, and as amid increasing signs of an inventory build at a key US storage hub, and surging US crude production.

