Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
BHP - BHP BILLITON -
RIO - RIO TINTO -
FMG - FORTESCUE METALS -
The price of iron ore has fallen for the fourth day in a row and now stands around $US73, other industrial metals prices are also lower amid fears of a potential global trade war that will curb economic growth and metals demand.
NST - NORTHERN STAR
NCM - NEWCREST MINING
EVN - EVOLUTION
Gold prices are lower after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that any interest rate policy normalisation in the euro zone would be very gradual.
STO - SANTOS -
OSH - OIL SEARCH -
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM -
Oil prices are lower as the US dollar strengthens, and as amid increasing signs of an inventory build at a key US storage hub, and surging US crude production.