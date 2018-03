WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it was offering a $5 million reward for information on Mullah Fazlullah, the chief of the Pakistani Taliban.

It said in a statement that it was also offering rewards of $3 million each for information on Abdul Wali, head of a Pakistani Taliban affiliate, and Mangal Bagh, leader of an allied Pakistani militant group accused of attacking NATO convoys.





(Reporting by Jonathan Landay)