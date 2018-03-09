International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 was roughly flat on Thursday and oscillated between positive and negative territory as investors were nervous of making bets ahead of an announcement from President Donald Trump on metal tariffs after a volatile week marked by worries about a potential trade war.

Trump is expected to formalize 25 per cent import duties on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum, after saying Canada and Mexico would be exempted if they agree on a trade deal with the United States.

But Trump told reporters ahead of the announcement that he had a right to exempt or add countries, adding to uncertainty among market participants.

Worries that the tariffs would ignite a global trade war have dominated markets since Trump announced to tariff plan last Thursday, and the exit of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn late Tuesday intensified such concerns.

"We've been busy buying and selling the rumour. We want to know what the news is. Announcing at the beginning of the trading day this would happen at the end was not great for market action. It ramped up uncertainty," said Kim Forrest, senior portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital in Pittsburgh.

"He has a pattern of coming out hard and walking it back. Now we'll see what he means."

In the final hour of trade the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28.32 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,829.68, the S&P 500 gained 9.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,736.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.95 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,425.60.

Major trading partners Europe and China have warned they would respond to any action by the United States.

LONDON: Relative calm returned to global markets on Thursday, as traders took a brief break from worrying about a global trade war and focused back on how fast the European Central Bank will end its 2.5 trillion euro stimulus program.

European share markets edged higher -- the former for a fourth day -- after US President Donald Trump's push to introduce protectionist tariffs was tempered by signs he could spare some key trade partners.

Germany's Dax and the euro both lingered in the red though as a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders reinforced euro zone caution after the weekend's inconclusive Italian election.

The FTSE in London ended 0.63 per cent higher, and the DAX in Germany was 0.9 per cent higher.

TOKYO: Asian shares found relief on Thursday as fears about a global trade war amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include exemptions for key partners.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0 percent, while in Japan the Nikkei gained 0.54 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the region with rise of 1.52 percent after China posted surprisingly strong trade data for the first two months of the year.

