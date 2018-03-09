Australian stocks to open slightly higher

Australian stocks are expected to open slightly higher after a mixed night on Wall Street as traders stay cautious ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, and the release of US jobs figures on Friday night, Australian time.

At 0700 AEDT on Friday, the Australian share price futures index was up eight points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,947.

In the US, the Dow Jones index, the S&P 500 was roughly flat and oscillated between positive and negative territory as investors were nervous of making bets ahead of an announcement from President Donald Trump .

The Australian share market on Thursday gained ground as news of potential exemptions for some countries from proposed US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium eased concerns about a trade war.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 40.9 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 5,942.9 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 41.2 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 6,046.6 points.

At 0700 AEDT, the local currency was worth 77.90 US cents, down from 78.26 US cents on Thursday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.91 US cents, from 78.26 on Thursday

* 82.77 Japanese yen, from 82.94 yen

* 63.29 euro cents, from 63.09 euro cents

* 56.44 British pence, from 56.31 pence

* 107.24 NZ cents, from 107.40 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,322.20 per fine ounce, from $US1,326.86 per fine ounce on Thursday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 1.9914pct, unchanged from Thursday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.7488pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.890 (implying a yield of 2.110pct), from 97.210 (2.790pct) on Thursday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.120 (2.880pct), from 97.895 (2.105pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)