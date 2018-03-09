Arsenal shoot down AC Milan in Europa

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey have given Arsenal the upper hand in their Europa League last-16 tie with AC Milan as the Gunners won 2-0 at San Siro.

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fight for possession.

Mesut Ozil set up both strikes, with Armenian forward Mkhitaryan tucking away the German's pass in the 15th minute of Thursday's first-leg encounter in Milan.

Gennaro Gattuso's men grew into the game as half-time approached but the end of their 12-match unbeaten run was confirmed when Ramsey rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma to double Arsenal's lead in stoppage time.

The visitors thus avoided suffering a fifth straight defeat in all competitions and will take a healthy advantage built on two away goals into next week's return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Goalscorer Ramsey was delighted to get back to winning ways and prove the doubters wrong.

"We started well. We showed that we have plenty of characters in this team," the Welshman told BT Sport.

"It is never easy to come to San Siro and play AC Milan. I know from past experience - we came here and lost 4-0. I'm really pleased to win tonight.

"We've been on a bad run and sometimes as hard as you try on the pitch, it doesn't seem to work. We tried to do the right things, we know what we are capable of doing in the dressing room.

"A lot of people are always going to talk. It's important for us to always keep focused, try and improve."

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was left discussing the confidence in his squad as they prepare to try and turn things around in London.

"To play in Europe is different to playing in Italy. We should not lose our confidence, we should go forward.

"Never say never. We go there and we play. We showed that Milan can perform as a good team. We could have scored two goals. We will go there and we will play our match."

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid beat visiting Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0, while Borussia Dortmund slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to RB Salzburg.

In Madrid, Saul Niguez put Atletico in front before Diego Costa added a second shortly after the break and Koke completed the scoring in the last minute.

Bundesliga club Dortmund gave former defender Marc Bartra an official send-off with a bouquet of flowers in the club's black and yellow colours before kick-off.

Bartra, who suffered a hand injury in the bombing of the team's bus last year, left the club for Real Betis in the winter break.

Dortmund were then stunned after the break, with Valon Berisha scoring from the penalty spot and then firing a second under the bar before Andre Schuerrle bundled the ball over the line to reduce the deficit.

French club Lyon won 1-0 at CSKA Moscow.