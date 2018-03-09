Demons co-captain out of AFL season-opener

Melbourne have conceded co-captain Jack Viney has lost his battle to be fit to play in their AFL season-opener against Geelong.

Viney has been on a modified training program for most of the pre-season as he recovers from a persistent foot injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to relieve plantar fasciitis in his right foot after round 15 last season and missed just two games.

He has since admitted he had returned too early after developing a stress fracture in the same foot.

Despite Viney's modified preparation, coach Simon Goodwin had been confident, only days before the Demons' first pre-season series match, that his co-captain would definitely play in round one.

But with their opening game of the home-and-away season just over a fortnight away, they will err on the side of caution.

"We have decided that to give Jack the best preparation for the full year, he will not be available for selection for round one," football manager Josh Mahoney told the AFL's website.

"Whilst he has not had any setbacks in his rehab program, Jack has not completed enough football sessions to give him the best chance to perform for the entire season."

Melbourne kick off their premiership campaign on Sunday, March 25 when they host the Cats at the MCG.