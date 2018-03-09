News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian drug mule recruited as decoy (clone 39574514)
Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine haul

Demons co-captain out of AFL season-opener

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Melbourne have conceded co-captain Jack Viney has lost his battle to be fit to play in their AFL season-opener against Geelong.

0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0302_1600_nat_arrest
1:27

Teen's arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:23

Man in custody over stabbing murder of his housemate
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
0:56

Heavy Police Presence as Kim Jong-Nam Murder Accused Revisit Malaysia Airport
Foreign Sec': ‘None of the military options are good’
2:29

Foreign Sec': ‘None of the military options are good’
 

Viney has been on a modified training program for most of the pre-season as he recovers from a persistent foot injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to relieve plantar fasciitis in his right foot after round 15 last season and missed just two games.

He has since admitted he had returned too early after developing a stress fracture in the same foot.

Despite Viney's modified preparation, coach Simon Goodwin had been confident, only days before the Demons' first pre-season series match, that his co-captain would definitely play in round one.

But with their opening game of the home-and-away season just over a fortnight away, they will err on the side of caution.

"We have decided that to give Jack the best preparation for the full year, he will not be available for selection for round one," football manager Josh Mahoney told the AFL's website.

"Whilst he has not had any setbacks in his rehab program, Jack has not completed enough football sessions to give him the best chance to perform for the entire season."

Melbourne kick off their premiership campaign on Sunday, March 25 when they host the Cats at the MCG.

Back To Top