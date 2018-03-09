Sydney Airport chaos as computer glitch hits passenger terminal

News

Yahoo and Agencies /

Massive lines have formed at Sydney's domestic airport after "technical" issues hit its security checkpoints.

Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 have both been impacted. It's believed a power outage may have caused the issues, Fairfax reports.

Sydney Airport tweeted it was now processing passengers as of 7.50am but delays are expected to be felt right throughout the day.

Terminals 1 and 2 have been impacted due to a technical glitch. Source: 7 News

"We are working hard to catch up any delays," it tweeted.

"Please contact your airline for flight status. We appreciate your patience this morning."



Earlier, a Sydney Airport spokesman said the airport was working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible".

The spokesman added T3 was unaffected as it's run by Qantas.

Images on social media showed gridlock with passengers waiting in long lines to get through the gates.

A technical issue is causing delays. Source: 7 News

Jeniffer Olding, who has been at the airport since 4am, told Fairfax even airline staff were having trouble getting through the gates.

She's now worried she'll miss a connecting flight from Dubai to London.

The technical issues have reportedly delayed arriving passengers too.

Jasmin Bedir, who landed in Sydney at about 6.20am, posted on Facebook that there were also issues with the luggage carousel.

