Trump says legal papers on bump stocks almost done

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was almost finished with the legal paperwork designed to block the use of bump stocks, devices that turn firearms into machine guns.

The Republican president said last month he had signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to draw up regulations banning the devices.
"Bump stocks - we're almost finished with the legal papers," Trump told reporters at the White House before a Cabinet meeting. He says the process is complicated but, "Bump stocks are going to be gone."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu)

