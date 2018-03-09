Nottinghamshire sign New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

London (AFP) - Nottinghamshire announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor as an overseas player on Thursday just a day after his match-winning 181 not out against England.

Under the deal, which runs until the end of June, Taylor is available for eight county championship matches and all eight 50-over One-Day Cup north group games.

Taylor, 34, could also play up to and including the final should the defending champions progress that far.

"I'm really excited about joining Nottinghamshire as they return to division one of the... county championship, and I hope I can play an important part in helping them become re-established at the higher level," he said.

"It's also great to be joining a team who are defending a white ball trophy."

Nottinghamshire's director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Ross is a world-class performer who brings with him an excellent record at the highest level in both red and white ball cricket, as well as plenty of experience."

Taylor's innings in Dunedin on Wednesday levelled the series between New Zealand and England at 2-2 with one match to play.

The New Zealander, ninth in the Test rankings, has scored 6,246 runs in 83 Tests at an average of 48.04, with 17 centuries and 28 fifties. He also has 19 hundreds and 41 fifties in 204 one-day internationals.