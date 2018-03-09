Stage set for other Bowen to shine for NQ

The stage is set for another member of the Bowen family to step up for North Queensland, coach Paul Green says.

Co-captain Johnathan Thurston will break former livewire No.1 Matt Bowen's Cowboys club record of 270 games when he runs out in their NRL season opener against Cronulla in Townsville on Friday night.

It will also mark Thurston's 300th game in his 17th and final NRL season.

However, Green believes it may also be a landmark game for Bowen's nephew, new centre Javid Bowen.

He believed the 24-year-old Bowen had a chance to nail down a three-quarter role in the absence of regular centre Kane Linnett (pectoral).

"Kane will be out for an extended period," Green said.

"So Javid has got first crack at it. The ball is in his court.

"But I'd like to see him make it his own.

"He had some great games for us during the finals series last year and was probably unlucky to miss out in the last couple of games.

"I would like to see him continue that form and maybe improve."

Opportunity is knocking with Javid Bowen off-contract at season's end.

"I think the way Javid finished the season last year, it was very close for him to keep his spot," Green said of Bowen who has played 23 games since his 2016 debut.

"If one of those outside backs had have had an off day in that finals series, I think Javid probably would've found himself back in the side.

"He's shown he's certainly got the talent to be a really good first-grade player, he just needs to find that consistency which hopefully comes with experience."