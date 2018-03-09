'Ballistic' Swallow thrills Suns AFL coach

David Swallow's explosive power has his new Gold Coast coach impressed and contemplating more time up front for the midfielder this AFL season.

The inaugural Sun's pre-season form indicates he is back to his barnstorming ways after a steady return from last season's long-term knee injury.

Coach Stuart Dew values the 2010 No.1 draft pick's fearlessness and aggression and will look to the 97-gamer to plug part of the hole left by Gary Ablett.

"He's powerful; having seen him from afar (as Sydney assistant coach), I've got a new appreciation for him up front," Dew said.

"He's so ballistic, when he runs past you, he's at a full head of steam."

Dew is building a strong assembly line of midfielders this season, many with the ability to float forward and pinch a goal.

He sees Swallow as one of those, with the method not only beneficial for the Suns' attack but also the team's longevity.

"It's just flexibility for the side," Dew said of the benefits of a large midfield rotation.

"It's a long year for anyone - 22 games through the midfield - so as best we can hopefully, we get a bit of flexibility through there."

The Suns started well under Dew with a comprehensive defeat of Geelong last weekend in Townsville, with the side to host Brisbane on Sunday in their final pre-season trial.

"In terms of what we went out to do, get the game on our terms and see good habits, I thought we did that," Dew said.

"(This Sunday I'm) just looking for some repetition and not to sit back and be happy with a JLT1 win."