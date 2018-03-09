State funeral for Tas MP Vanessa Goodwin

Former Tasmania attorney-general Vanessa Goodwin will be farewelled at a state funeral on Friday.

Dr Goodwin died on Saturday, the day of the state election, at 48 after a battle with brain cancer.

Re-elected premier Will Hodgman paid tribute to his former cabinet colleague and close friend during an emotional victory speech and in the days following.

"She will be carried in our hearts and will continue to motivate and inspire us," he said on Tuesday.

Dr Goodwin was diagnosed with cancer in March last year and withdrew from parliament and public life soon after.

The state service will be held from 2pm at St David's Cathedral in Hobart.