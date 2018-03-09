News

Chile minister says TPP-11 agreement sends message against trade wars

Reuters
Reuters /

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal to be signed by 11 countries without the United States on Thursday sends a "powerful message" against trade wars, a Chilean minister said.

Heraldo Munoz, Chile's minister of foreign affairs, told a news conference the agreement was a strong signal "against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars."

"We will be giving a very powerful signal," he said.



(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott)

