News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
‘Scamming’ group of mums caught on camera during shoplifting spree

Peruvian lawmakers present new motion to oust Kuczynski

Reuters
Reuters /

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday presented a new motion to oust President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for allegedly lying about ties to Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

The motion, presented in a document seen by Reuters, was signed by 29 lawmakers while at least 87 votes would be needed to impeach Kuczynski. A previous effort to remove him in December came up short and Kuczynski denies wrongdoing.
A vote on the new motion has not yet been scheduled.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top
feedback