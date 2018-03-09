Peruvian lawmakers present new motion to oust Kuczynski

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday presented a new motion to oust President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for allegedly lying about ties to Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

The motion, presented in a document seen by Reuters, was signed by 29 lawmakers while at least 87 votes would be needed to impeach Kuczynski. A previous effort to remove him in December came up short and Kuczynski denies wrongdoing.

