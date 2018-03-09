Factbox: Over 750,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

(Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said over 750,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Thursday after a snow and ice storm battered the region on Wednesday.

That storm came as utilities were working to restore power to the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark from a storm late last week.

Between the two storms more than 3 million customers were affected in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The utilities said they expect to restore service to most of the affected customers by the end of the week.

Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York.



The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:



Power Company State/Pr Out Now Served

ovince

FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 134,900 1,112,500

Eversource - Connecticut CT 124,100 1,267,700

PSEG - New Jersey NJ 85,000 2,268,100

Exelon - PECO PA 55,600 1,635,400

Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 49,600 1,157,200

Fortis - Central Hudson NY 38,700 298,100

Avangrid - NYSEG NY 38,500 879,000

Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 33,200 299,000

Con Edison NY 28,700 3,323,500

Emera - Nova Scotia Power NS 23,200 500,000

Eversource - New Hampshire NH 22,800 527,500

PSEG - Long Island NY 19,900 1,146,900

FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 18,900 2,023,300

Avangrid - Central Maine ME 18,900 612,700

National Grid - Rhode Island RI 15,600 492,600

Avangrid - United Illuminating CT 13,500 334,000

Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 10,200 536,600

National Grid - New York NY 7,200 1,643,500

PPL - Pennsylvania PA 2,900 1,400,000

NB Power (New Brunswick, Canada) NB 2,600 394,000

Green Mountain Power VT 2,500 265,000

Emera Maine ME 2,300 159,000

National Grid - Massachusetts MA 1,600 1,319,100

Exelon - BGE MD 1,200 1,282,300

PPL - Kentucky KY, VA 1,000 1,086,000



Total 752,600



(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)