News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
‘Scamming’ group of mums caught on camera during shoplifting spree

Supermarket chain Kroger's sales beat, but forecast disappoints

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co <KR.N> reported quarterly net sales that beat analysts' estimates, but issued a disappointing full-year profit forecast, sending its shares down 7 percent in premarket trading.

Sales rose to $31.03 billion from $27.61 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3.

Analysts had expected sales of $30.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger rose to $854 million, or 96 cents per share, from $506 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it expects full-year 2018 earnings of $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share, largely below the $2.15 analysts on average were expecting.



(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Back To Top
feedback