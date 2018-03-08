News

Turkey asks Sweden to detain, extradite Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim: NTV

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has asked Sweden to arrest Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, calling for his extradition from Stockholm, broadcaster NTV quoted the Turkish foreign minister as saying, its third such request to a foreign country in just over a week.

Turkey previously asked both the Czech Republic and Germany to extradite Muslim, who formerly headed the PYD, Syria's main Kurdish party. He was detained in Prague last week at Turkey's request.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

