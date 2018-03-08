England's Hartley out of France 6 Nations

Captain Dylan Hartley has been ruled out of England's team to play France in rugby's Six Nations in Paris with a calf injury.

Anthony Watson will start at fullback and former NRL player Ben Te'o at centre after the defeat two weeks ago to Scotland.

British and Irish Lion Jamie George, who has spent most of his international career coming on to replace his captain at hooker, will start his second Test, with Luke Cowan-Dickie on the bench in the squad named on Thursday by coach Eddie Jones.

Te'o will start at outside centre on Saturday to combat the power of Mathieu Bastareaud, while Elliot Daly returns to the starting XV at left wing.

Watson comes in for Mike Brown, who is dropped to the bench alongside back-rowers James Haskell and Sam Simmonds.

Centre Owen Farrell will skipper the side with his Saracens teammate Mako Vunipola to be vice-captain.

ENGLAND:

15-Anthony Watson, 14-Jonny May, 13-Ben Te'o, 12-Owen Farrell (capt), 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Danny Care, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Res: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-James Haskell, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Jonathan Joseph, 23-Mike Brown.