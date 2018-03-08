News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian drug mule recruited as decoy (clone 39574514)
Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine haul

Dockers' Hill ruled out of Eagles clash

Justin Chadwick
AAP /

Scans have confirmed Fremantle wingman Brad Hill has suffered a calf tear, placing him in doubt for the start of the AFL season.

Hill suffered the injury at training on Wednesday, with subsequent scans revealing a grade one tear in his right leg.

The injury rules him out of Sunday's pre-season clash with West Coast in Joondalup.

Hill faces a battle to be fit for the start of Fremantle's AFL campaign against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 24.

His brother Stephen Hill (calf) will also miss Sunday's clash with West Coast but is expected to be available for round one.

Back To Top