Bulldogs' Morris twins intend to play on

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Brett and Josh Morris have declared they have no plans to retire and hope to re-sign with Canterbury beyond the 2018 NRL season.

After the departure of James Graham, the twin flyers are the oldest players in the Bulldogs squad this year.

The former NSW State of Origin outside backs are 31 and both off contract at the end of the season.

Brett retired from representative football after last year's Origin series, suggesting his career has beginning to wind down.

However, both said they had no immediate intentions of hanging up their boots.

"I definitely want to keep playing on," Brett told AAP in Perth before Saturday's season-opening clash against Melbourne.

"Mentally, physically I'm feeling in a really good spot at the moment. I don't have any intentions to finish up just yet.

"For myself, and I think Josh feels the same way, it's about playing some really good footy this year and showing people we've still got a few years left in us."

Along with Greg Eastwood, the Morris brothers will be the senior statesmen of a Bulldogs side which has been revamped after an off-season of upheaval at Belmore.

Josh is entering his 10th season at the club and is its current longest serving player.

"I'd love to stay here, I'd love to play a couple of more years but that's out of my control," Josh said.

"All I can control each week is my performance and hopefully that will sort itself out.

"When you get older you just appreciate it a bit more, it's a great way of living - you get to wake up every morning and hang out with your mates and get paid to get fit.

"It's a blessing to be able to do something you love."

