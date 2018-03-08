Summer Sham chasing fourth-straight win

The unbeaten run of Summer Sham goes on the line when the filly chases another Group Two win in the Kewney Stakes at Flemington.

Summer Sham (right) will be going for her fourth straight win when she runs in the Kewney Stakes.

The Danny O'Brien-trained three-year-old began quickly and was never headed in the Group Two Angus Armansco Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 24, beating the fast-finishing Palazzo Vecchio by a long neck to make it three-straight wins.

"We've been thrilled with her progress from a maiden to a Group Two in three starts," O'Brien said.

"Not many horses do that and she's done it in great style."

Summer Sham made her debut on January 24 and her last-start win at Caulfield was her second victory in eight days.

Since then the filly has been to O'Brien's Barwon Heads training property and spent time at Thirteenth Beach ahead of the Kewney.

"She came back to Flemington this morning and looks fantastic," O'Brien said.

"She had a bit of a gallop at Barwon Heads on Tuesday and Daniel Moor was very happy. All the signs are positive.

"It's probably a deeper race than at Caulfield but she's entitled to keep improving as well having only had three starts.

"We think there's a bit of improvement to come and if that's the case she's going to be hard to get past again."

Summer Sham was at $7 on Thursday in an open market with Palazzo Vecchio the $5.50 favourite to turn the tables in the field of 14.

O'Brien said Summer Sham possessed a "dogged attitude" and did not like other horses getting past her.

"That's a good thing to have in a racehorse, one that doesn't like others getting past," he said.

Summer Sham's great grand dam is Shantha's Choice whose progeny includes star racehorse and now stallion Redoute's Choice.

O'Brien will be guided by Saturday's performance but said they would probably look to give Summer Sham a short break after the Kewney then look towards the Brisbane winter.