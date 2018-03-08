Roche names Pao head of drugs research and early development

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche named U.S. cancer expert William Pao head of its Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) business after John Reed decided to leave for what it called personal reasons.

Pao, now head of the oncology discovery and translational area for pRED, assumes his new role on April 2, Roche said in a statement on Thursday. It gave no more details about the departure of Reed for the United States after five years.

Roche has been touting prospective new drugs from its long-underperforming Swiss-led research unit after years of leaning on its California-based Genentech arm to restock its medicine cabinet.

Roche -- the top global spender in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) -- has been talking up several medicines being trialled by pRED as potential stars.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan said Pao, since joining Roche in 2014, had been instrumental in building cancer immunotherapy and molecular targeted therapies.

"I am thankful to have had John Reed with Roche over the past five years, and for all his many valuable contributions," he added in a statement.

Pao, an American, was educated at Harvard and Yale before training at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical School and completing a medical oncology and postdoctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he became a member of the faculty.

Roche said Pao's laboratory work identified new molecular mechanisms of sensitivity and resistance of lung cancers to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and yielded important insights into understanding lung cancer and other malignancies.

He is co-founder of MyCancerGenome, an online tool to enable a genetically informed approach to cancer medicine.



