Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine haul

Ablett out as Cats prepare for trial

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Gary Ablett will miss Geelong's final AFL pre-season hit-out as he fights to overcome a hamstring issue in time for round one.

The dual Brownlow Medal winner is a notable omission for Sunday's clash with Essendon, having suffered a hamstring strain during match simulation last month.

Fellow stars Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood have both been named to play in Colac, along with veteran defender Harry Taylor.

The 33-year-old Ablett last week said he remained on track for Geelong's season-opening clash with Melbourne on March 25.

Michael Hurley, Cale Hooker and Tom Bellchambers are among the inclusions for the Bombers.

In other selection news, Cyril Rioli will miss Hawthorn's clash with Carlton in Launceston and is in doubt for round one.

Rioli spent much of the pre-season on leave and briefly contemplated retirement after his father suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

The small forward suffered a serious knee injury last season which restricted him to just seven games.

Adam Treloar, Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore will line up for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in Moe.

Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper (shoulder), Fremantle's Bradley Hill (quad) and Hawks midfielder Liam Shiels (soreness) are among the notable omissions.

