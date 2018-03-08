Sires' Produce target for Titan Blinders

Part one of the plan has been successful and now Troy Corstens and his father Leon are hopeful Titan Blinders can land part two.

Titan Blinders runs in Saturday's Group Two Sires' Produce Stakes at Flemington, a long range program targeted by the training duo.

After a debut sixth behind Blue Diamond winner Written By in a Prelude at Caulfield on February 10, Titan Blinders was collared late by Sires' rival Nasaayim over 1200m at that track 11 days later.

While Nasaayim shares equal favouritism at $5 with Hawkes Racing's Outrageous, Titan Blinders is a $21 chance.

"It's been our plan all along to get him to this," Troy Corstens said.

"He's coming into it perfectly third-up.

"He improved from his first run to his second and hopefully he can do the same heading into this."

How far Titan Blinders progresses Corstens is unsure although the two-year-old is nominated for the GroupOne ATC Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick during The Championships.

"We'll wait and see what he does on Saturday," Corstens said.

"I'd love to set him for a nice race during the spring if we could so I'm very wary that I don't want to go to the bottom of the well once too often."

Stablemate Montoya's Secret runs in the in the Schweppervescence Trophy (1600m) as she builds towards a return to Sydney.

Winner of the Vinery Stud Stakes at last year's carnival, Montoya's Secret is being aimed at the Epona Stakes at the corresponding meeting this year.

Montoya's Secret has had two runs this campaign including an eye-catching third behind Silent Sedition in the Mannerism Stakes at Caulfield on February 24.

"I'm happy with her progress," Corstens said.

"I think the mile's going to suit her but when she steps up again in trip, that's going to suit her better.

"If she's finishing off like she did the other day, then we'll be more than happy."