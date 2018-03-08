Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL - down 10 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $15.74

Shares in Bluescope were higher in morning trade, after a White House official said some nations might be exempted from the proposed US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, but later lost ground.

MTR - MANTRA GROUP - up 4.5 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $3.935

Serviced apartment owner Mantra's takeover by hotel group Accor has been approved by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

NST - NORTHERN STAR - up 9 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $6.72

WGX - WESTGOLD RESOURCES - up 3.5 cents, or 2.2 per cent, at $1.595

Northern Star Resources has agreed to buy the South Kalgoorlie gold mine from Westgold Resources for $80 million.