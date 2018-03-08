Shooting's future bright despite 2022 snub

It might not have a future at Commonwealth Games level, but the outlook for Australian shooting appears to be bright enough as a fresh-faced team readies for the Gold Coast.

Laetisha Scanlan runs in to embrace Catherine Skinner after her women's trap win at Rio 2016.

Shooting has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since 1970 but has been controversially dropped from the program for Birmingham 2022 due to the lack of a suitable venue in the English Midlands.

Shooting Australia (SA) is hopeful that decision will be reversed but if it's not, this year's event at the Belmont Shooting Complex could mark the end of an era.

For the sport itself in Australia, it should also mark the start of a new one.

The torch has been passed from household names in Michael Diamond, Adam Vella and Russell Mark to a new generation - many of whom have been picked with a nod to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and some of whom aren't even old enough to buy a beer or drive a car.

Seven members of the 28-strong squad are under the age of 20, with Tori Rossiter, 15, likely to be one of the youngest competitors on the Gold Coast.

"When this group of athletes walks into a room, the thing that hits (you) between the eyes is how young they are," Shooting Australia's high performance boss Adam Sachs told AAP.

"We are being brave and we are investing in opportunities in up-and-coming athletes. I think that's going to pay dividends for us."

Australia's shooters performed well above expectations in Glasgow four years ago, winning six of Australia's 49 gold medals.

Four of the gold medallists - Laetisha Scanlan, Daniel Repacholi, Laura Coles and David Chapman - are in the squad, as is 2016 Olympic trap champion Catherine Skinner, giving rise to genuine hopes of another major medal contribution.

But their biggest challengers are just as likely to come from within the team as they are from perennially-strong opponents England, India and Singapore.

Big things are expected of 16-year-old Alex Hoberg from Adelaide, an ex-archer who has only been in SA's high-performance program for the past 12 months but won gold in the 10m air rifle at last year's Commonwealth Shooting Championships against some well-established names.

Belarus-born Elena Galiabovitch, who was part of the Rio team and has been juggling shooting with her studies to become a surgeon, is another huge hope in the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.