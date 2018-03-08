Free trade is Australia's diplomatic way

After hundreds of years of war, European nations decided trading with each other was better than killing each other.

The same idea has underpinned Australia's diplomatic efforts for decades - free trade brings nations together in peace, not battle.

Trade is in sharp focus right now.

Next week Malcolm Turnbull will host the leaders of south-east Asian nations in Sydney in a bid to foster more trade and cooperation on security.

Countries represented have a combined population of more than 600 million and a market worth trillions of dollars.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo is in Chile to sign the Trans Pacific Partnership, bringing 11 nations into a $14 trillion market, wiping away thousands of tariffs.

But the fragility of international trade relationships became very clear when Donald Trump decided to go ahead with tariff hikes.

His plan to slap 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports threatens thousands of jobs in the US, and risks starting a trade war with the European Union.

Turnbull had only recently returned from Washington, where he thought he had a commitment from the US that Australia would be exempt from steel hikes, when Trump's decision was announced.

"A trade war is a race to the bottom that makes us all poorer, leaves our citizens with less choice and fewer opportunities," Turnbull told business chiefs this week.

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech in Iowa where he said the US was cracking down on "unfair trade practices".

"The United States has been taken advantage of for too long, by too many countries, when it comes to trade," Pence said.

But Australia has argued long and hard for an exemption, and there is a glimmer of hope after the White House signalled some countries will get them.

The steel tariff scare is a reminder of just how reliant Australia's economy is on the rest of the world pursuing a global agenda of free trade.

It's why Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked to revive the Trans Pacific Partnership after the US pulled out.

"Trade means jobs," Turnbull said.

"The protectionist arguments can be made by others, they're not in Australia's interests and my job is to look after Australia's interests and Australian jobs."

Ciobo wants cooler heads to prevail as the European Union threatens tariff rises on US products.

"We need to be mindful of the bigger picture that we don't see an escalation of trade tensions, which ultimately wouldn't be good for anybody," he said this week.

It's this cool, calm, trade-focused agenda Australia is trying to instil when an ASEAN special summit is convened in Sydney.

Some of the visitors have a mixed record on human rights - Myanmar is killing Rohingya Muslims but will send Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia for the summit.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who encourages extra-judicial killings of drug dealers, is not attending the conference.

Others have a shaky commitment to democracy, with Cambodia's Hun Sen promising to beat up Australian protesters who rally against him.

But Australia wants stability in the region, and ASEAN provides the best platform to encourage the European model of economic inter-reliance.

More than 100 chief executives from Asian and Australian companies will be at next week's summit, driving deeper business engagement.

They will pool their expertise to deepen economic integration in agri-business supply chains, infrastructure, energy, tourism, aviation and the digital economy.

Australia wants this summit to encourage the free trade agenda, making the case for how it benefits everyone - and keeps the peace.

In past years, Australia has provided training for diplomats from ASEAN countries so they can confidently negotiate their own free trade deals.

Australia will also push for more cooperation in countering terrorism, especially as foreign fighters return from the Middle East to the region.

Many of the countries sending delegations to Sydney have been at war in very recent times, and some of them still have regular border disputes.

The threat of violence and upheaval in south-east Asia is a real one, just as it was in Europe for hundreds of years.

Turnbull and Australia's delegation will make the case that repeating Trump's protectionist swing won't make anyone richer - or safer.