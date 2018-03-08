Mining group appeals super union

The Australian Mines and Minerals Association has lodged an appeal against the creation of a super-union.

The appeal to the full bench of the Fair Work Commission was lodged by association lawyers on Thursday, objecting to a merger of the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union, Textile Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia and the Maritime Union of Australia.

The AMMA and the Master Builders Association previously tried to stop the merger, but the creation of the new CFMMEU on March 27 was approved by the commission this week.