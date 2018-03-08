Victory confident of banking home ACL win

Melbourne Victory are confident of keeping their Asian Champions League campaign alive with three points from next week's reverse fixture against Kawasaki Frontale.

Melbourne Victory Leroy George scored the late ACL equaliser at Kawasaki Frontale.

An injury-time penalty from Leroy George helped Victory grab a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium.

Victory host the defending J-League champions at AAMI Park next Tuesday, and anything less than a win for Kevin Muscat's outfit would significantly dent their hopes of progressing beyond the group stage.

"It was a very important game for us, to take a point from this team," George said.

"You can see they can play the ball quick to each other and they can find each other so easily.

"We are in a good way. We win the last (two) A-League games and now we take one point away from an amazingly good team.

"I hope we can continue like this."

Dutch attacker George took a cheeky swipe at Kawasaki after they wasted several opportunities in front of goal.

"They're a good team but they don't have good finishers," he said.

China's Shanghai SIPG top Group F with seven points while Ulsan Hyundai are second on five.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in China on Wednesday night and will do battle again on Tuesday in South Korea.

Victory sit third with two points after two draws from their three matches while Kawasaki prop up the group with a solitary point.

Victory still have to face Ulsan and Shanghai to complete the group stage fixtures.

First they travel to South Korea for a clash on April 4 against Ulsan before a home match against the Chinese heavyweights two weeks later on the final match day of the group phase.