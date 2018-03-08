Kementari primed for Randwick Guineas

Glyn Schofield hasn't sat on Kementari since he won the Hobartville Stakes but has no doubt the Godolphin star can continue to dominate his rivals at Randwick.

Glyn Schofield believes Randwick Guineas favourite Kementari can remain unbeaten this campaign.

Kementari approaches the first leg of the three-year-old Triple Crown unbeaten this preparation and will comfortably surpass $1 million prize money if he justifies his favouritism for the Group One Randwick Guineas (1600m).

Schofield has a perfect record on Kementari after wins in the Group Three Eskimo Prince Stakes and Group Two Hobartville Stakes, and has no concerns meeting six rivals the colt led home at Rosehill on February 24.

"With the yardstick of what he beat second-up, he's pretty much on an upward spiral," Schofield said.

"The last win was strong enough to suggest he deserves his spot and the team is very happy with him."

Ace High, Trapeze Artist, Pierata, Capital Gain and D'Argento have a second crack at Kementari while Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott will be hoping its third time lucky for Siege Of Quebec, who finished runner-up in the Eskimo Prince before being unplaced in the Hobartville.

Schofield said gate four was ideal but Kementari was versatile enough no matter where he drew.

"He's got a softish barrier again so we should enjoy a nice run from where we are and then the race will take care of itself," he said.

"He's got a good turn of speed and he puts himself on the pace if there isn't much."

Kementari is already Group One placed after finishing runner-up to Mighty Boss in October's Caulfield Guineas (1600m) and Godolphin head trainer James Cummings was confident the favourite could tick off a major goal on Saturday.

"He couldn't have been more impressive than he was in his first two runs this time in and we feel like he has continued to sail ahead since the Hobartville," Cummings said.

"The 1600 (metres) is going to be perfect for him and I feel as though he deserves to be one of the big chances."

The Rosehill Guineas (2000m) and Australian Derby (2400m) are the other legs of the Triple Crown, a feat last achieved by It's A Dundeel in 2013.

Kementari was at $2.60 on Thursday with the Chris Waller-trained D'Argento the $5 second elect while Hobartville Stakes runner-up Pierata was on the third line of betting at $7.