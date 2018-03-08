Rebels eyeing record three Super wins

Melbourne believe their Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies will be a war of attrition as they look to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive.

Stand-in Rebels skipper centre Tom English, who is replacing injured Test lock Adam Coleman, said the Friday night clash at AAMI Park looms as one of the biggest games in the club's history.

The Rebels have never previously won three Super Rugby games in succession while they can maintain an important buffer at the top of the Australian conference with a bonus point win.

"To get a win against another team in our conference like the Brumbies is almost like getting double points," English said.

"It's good for the confidence, it's good for momentum and looking at the Australian conference, if you win those games it puts you in a good place."

The Brumbies are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Reds and with Test prop Scott Sio in the line-up will try to attack the set piece, particularly without Coleman calling the shots for the home side.

"The Brumbies traditionally are a set piece-orientated team who are very physical so we're going to have to front up," English said.

A pre-season focus on fitness, as well as playing outside in-form Test halfback Will Genia has put 26-year-old English in the best shape of his six-year Rebels career.

"We're the fittest we've ever been and we're showing that out on the field," English said.

He said the Rebels would need to call on that fitness against the Brumbies.

"Australian derbies are always quite physical and I think the Brumbies being a physical team, you can double that up," English said.

"I think the game will go for 60 minutes and whoever is the fittest side and have got more wind in their sails in the last 20 minutes will really run away with it."

Ross Haylett-Petty is the new starting lock while Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has overcome a knee injury to play his first match of the season and will be a dangerous second half asset off the bench.