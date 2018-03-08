Gardner finds form in tour match v India A

Australian cricket all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has recovered from her third concussion in less than a year in stunning style.

Gardner smashed her way to 90 from 44 balls in the warm-up match against India A's women's team in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old's Australian summer was abruptly halted when she copped a ball to the helmet in a WBBL game against Hobart Hurricanes in December.

After a flyingg start to the WBBL the concussion dented Gardner's confidence.

She only missed two games, but it took far longer to be at ease at the crease again.

The last two games of the WBBL showed she was on her way back, but the innings against India A could be a turning point.

"There were lots of lows and highs (in the WBBL), coming off the first game making 100 and then a couple of days later getting concussed, which was the lowest of the lows," Gardner said.

"I couldn't find any form for four or five games, but once I got my confidence back facing bowlers again in the nets, that really helped."

Australia plays the first of three ODIs against India in Vadodara on March 12.