Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump

In the first weeks after President Donald Trump's latest travel ban was implemented on December 8, around 100 waivers were granted to thousands of applicants for US visas from the eight countries subject to its restrictions, according to State Department data provided to Reuters.

Between December 8 and January 8, more than 8,400 people applied for U. visas from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Somalia, Yemen and Venezuela, the countries listed in the ban.

Of those, 128 applicants qualified for visas because they fell into categories exempted from the ban, according to a letter from the State Department sent last month to US Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat. Exemptions to the ban are made for lawful permanent residents of the United States and certain other categories of applicants.

The ban contains a provision that those who do not qualify for exceptions can be considered for waivers in special circumstances, such as a need for urgent medical care or to accommodate adoptions. Waivers can also be granted to those previously granted visas who want to return to employment or studies in the United States. Significant business obligations or close US family ties can also be taken into consideration for a waiver.

As of February 15 only two of the initial month's applicants had been approved for the waivers, according to the letter, which was seen by Reuters. Since then, more than 100 additional waivers have been granted, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday. It was not clear how many of those additional waivers went to applicants from the initial month.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the issue. A State Department official said the policy is being implemented as called for in the president's proclamation.

Van Hollen, along with Republican Senator Jeff Flake requested information about visas from the State Department in late January, saying in a letter to the agency and the Department of Homeland Security that they had "received reports of the near uniform denial of waivers for visas".

"The Trump administration claims that the waiver system can be used by people who pose no threat to our country.... But these facts show that system is a farce designed to hide President Trump's true purpose," Van Hollen said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday. "Appellate courts have found that this is a de facto Muslim ban in violation of our Constitution and our immigration laws, and this high refusal rate bears that out."

Six of the eight countries included in the ban are majority Muslim. The Trump administration has said the travel ban is needed to protect US residents from terrorism.

Courts struck down the first two versions of the Republican president's travel ban, and the current one is narrower in scope than its predecessors. The Supreme Court will consider its legality this spring, and a decision is expected in June.