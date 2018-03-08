News

Qld close on Shield final as WA slip up

AAP /

Queensland are closing in on a Sheffield Shield final berth after building a healthy lead against Western Australia on another rain-affected day's play at the Gabba.

Charlie Hemphrey's (L) century has helped lift Queensland from danger against Western Australia.

After collecting a 52-run first innings lead, Queensland moved to 58 without loss at stumps to extend their advantage to 110 runs with just one day to play.

A draw would maintain a healthy lead at the top of the ladder for Queensland, heading into next week's final round.

Charlie Hemphrey starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 103 in bowler-friendly conditions as Queensland moved from an overnight 8-146 to 263 all out, between yet more stoppages for rain.

Hemphrey and No.11 Luke Feldman, who swotted a career-best 52 off just 38 balls, helped take the game away from WA with an unlikely 87-run stand for the 10th wicket.

A top-order batting collapse effectively ended Western Australia's hopes after they limped to 7-142.

WA, who began the match in fifth, were forced to declare at 9-211 in a desperate attempt to force the win they require to push for one of the two final berths.

All five Queensland bowlers were among the wickets with legspinner Mitch Swepson collecting 3-54.

Rain forced two delays during the morning session after virtually the entire first day was washed out.

