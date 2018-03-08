Trump-Pena Nieto meeting depends on U.S.-Mexico progress: ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A possible meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will depend on how much progress the two countries make on issues of mutual interest, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry issued a statement after talks between U.S. officials, including Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Mexican officials in Mexico City on Wednesday.

"The officials from both countries agreed that realizing said (presidential) meeting will depend on the level of progress reached on ... NAFTA and other issues relating to security, migration and economic cooperation," the ministry said.



(Reporting by Dave Graham and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sandra Maler)