PM's son turned whistleblower in bank saga

Malcolm Turnbull's son has been praised for calling out dodgy conduct when he worked for Goldman Sachs.

Alex Turnbull, who worked for the investment bank in Singapore in 2012 and 2013, raised questions about the high price of bonds he wasn't involved in organising.

"When the 1MDB deal was done with Goldman I sent an email to some of my colleagues saying, 'What is going on with this? The pricing is nuts, what is the use of funds?" he told The Australian newspaper, adding being a whistleblower was "s--t business".

"I got a talking-to by compliance."

He later resigned.

The Wall Street bank's work with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB, has been under the spotlight.

The US government alleged that billions of dollars earmarked for investments were diverted for the personal use of Malaysian elites including Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Nick Xenophon Team senator Rex Patrick praised the young Mr Turnbull's courage.

Senator Patrick said whistleblower draft laws before parliament need confusing and ambiguous language tightened up.

"Without doing that, we will end up seeing poorly resourced whistleblowers battling it out in the courts against highly resourced companies over the meaning and intent. If lawyers and judges are needed to sort out the interpretation, we haven't done our job properly," Senator Patrick said in a statement.

Asked whether the issue could affect his relationship with Mr Najib, the prime minister said "no".

"I'm not going to comment on that," Mr Turnbull said.

Mr Najib is expected to attend a special summit of south-east Asian leaders in Sydney late next week.

He previously denied any wrongdoing.