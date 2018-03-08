Alabama student dies in accidental school shooting -officials

(Reuters) - A student has died and two others were injured in a shooting at an Alabama high school on Wednesday that police are calling accidental, officials and local media said.

The female student, 17, who attended Huffman High School in Birmingham, died en route to the hospital, according to officials and AL.com, an Alabama news website. A second student, a 17-year-old boy, was injured and is in critical but stable condition, while an adult employee was treated and released at the scene.

No arrest has been made and police are in possession of the weapon used in the incident, Birmingham police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference.

Authorities provided no further details of the shooting.

The school has working metal detectors and would be open on Thursday with heightened security and a crisis team on hand, Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, told reporters.

The student who died was a graduating senior who would soon be 18 years old, had been accepted to college and aspired to be a nurse, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told reporters.

"Our hearts are heavy," Woodfin said.

The shooting coincides with heightened tension in schools after a gunman with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. It was one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings in United States, where dozens of massacres have occurred in recent years.

Huffman is one of seven public high schools in Birmingham, the state's most populous city.

