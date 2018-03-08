Big dry forces cattle sell-off: Rabobank

Dry conditions in many regions of Australia are leading cattle farmers to stop restocking their herds and sell their cattle for slaughter, agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank says.

The firm's March agribusiness update says cattle farmers are demanding fewer animals for restocking, and that is expected to continue with average or lower than average rainfall forecast for the next three months.

Rabobank also said crop growers want rain ahead of the winter cropping season, but the outlook is very dry for key regions in South Australia, slightly better for most of NSW and Victoria, and the West Australian wheatbelt has a 50 per cent chance of median rainfall.