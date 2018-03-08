Fortensky to lead Waller charge

In-form Fortensky is set to back up at Doomben where he will be ridden more conservatively as he leads a strong team for trainer Chris Waller.

Waller could easily have his best day in Brisbane since opening a Queensland stable seven months ago with well fancied runners on Saturday including Fortensky (Open sprint), Carzoff, Irish Optimism, and Xebec (Open staying race), Aquatic (Class Six Plate), Tivoli Street (Class Three) and Queen of Heights (Benchmark 70).

Fortensky was a brilliant Doomben winner over 1350m three weeks ago and was sent out a short- priced favourite at Caloundra last Sunday.

After looking a sure winner at the 200m mark Fortensky was run down by Dream Finnish in the final 50m.

Chris Waller's Queensland foreman Paul Shailer said Fortensky had missed a race at Doomben last Saturday to run at Caloundra because it looked an easier race.

"As it turned out we were probably a bit too confident with him and rode him like the best horse in the race by far," Shailer said.

"He went to the front at the 300 metres and didn't shirk his task but the winner had the last shot at him.

"He has done well and will back up on Saturday but this time we will revert to getting cover so he can get the final crack at them."

Fortensky has paid the price for his consistent form in Brisbane and Sydney which includes three wins and two seconds from his past five starts.

"He has top weight on Saturday but Robbie Fradd is back on him and he knows the horse," Shailer said.

The stable is set to continue its domination of staying races in Brisbane with three horses in the Open Handicap (2200m).

"Irish Optimism is here on the Gold Coast but Chris wants to make a final decision on Thursday night before putting Xebec and Carzoff on the float along with Aquatic," Shailer said.

"He wants to see what the weather is doing."

Waller's Gold Coast stable opened in August and has been a major success with 22 metropolitan winners putting him in fifth place in the premiership.

About 80 per cent of his winners have been in races longer than 1600m.

"The stayers have been doing their job but the whole team had been firing," Shailer said.