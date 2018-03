Malcolm Turnbull says there is "every chance" a woman will be chosen to head Australia's proposed space agency.

Australia is setting up its own space agency to capitalise on the $420 billion aeronautical industry and create thousands of hi-tech jobs.

"There is every chance that a woman will head the Australian space agency and we will be making further announcements about that shortly," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney on Thursday, which is being marked as International Women's Day.