Aust trade balance returns to surplus

AAP /

Australia's trade balance is back in the black, with a surplus of $1.06 billion in January, from a revised $1.15 billion deficit in December.

Exports were up four per cent for the month while imports were two per cent lower, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

The trade balance was in surplus for seven consecutive months in 2017 before it fell into deficit in December.

The Australian dollar barely moved after the data was released, hitting a peak of 78.37 US cents, after being at 78.27 US cents, just before the figures were released at 1130 AEDT.

