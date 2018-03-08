Phoenix's Kalezic departs as head coach

Wellington Phoenix will finish the season yet again under interim coach Chris Greenacre, the third time in five years the ex-striker has stepped into a stand-in role at the A-League club.

Darije Kalezic has left his role as the coach of Wellington Phoenix.

Darije Kalezic announced last week he wouldn't continue in his role next season after a disappointing tenure that has returned four wins, five draws and 12 losses.

He initially appeared ready to see out the six games remaining in the season, but a Phoenix statement on Thursday said the Dutchman would now finish up immediately.

Both parties agreed it was in the club's best interests.

"I would like to thank the club and the staff for their support, and especially the city's loyal fans, Yellow Fever, for their passion," he said.

"I have had a great experience in New Zealand - I came with big determination and energy for this project, and I continue to believe that success can come for this football club."

Greenacre, who scored 17 goals in an 84-match career at the Phoenix, filled in for five games in February, 2013 when coach Ricki Herbert resigned.

Alongside Des Buckingham, he also stepped up after Ernie Merrick's ninth-round resignation in December, 2016.

The Phoenix, who had a bye last weekend, meet sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney on Saturday.