Stosur wins, Sharapova out 1st round in US

The 2011 US Open champion dropped the first set and was broken four times during her 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday over Lauren Davis.

It extended the American's losing streak to three, which began when she stretched world No.1 Simona Halep to 15-13 in the final set of their third-round Australian Open marathon.

The win offers the former world No.4 Stosur the chance to re-enter the top 40, where she has only spent one week since August.

Stosur also avoided adding to the group of five top-50 players losing in the first round including Croatian Donna Vekic who fell to Greece's Maria Sakkari.

World No.58 Sakkari faces 16th seed Ash Barty. The Australian received a bye into the second round and beat the 22-year-old in their only clash in 2016.

Australian 26th seed Daria Gavrilova also received a free pass through the first round and awaits the victor of wildcard Kayla Day and a qualifier.

Maria Sharapova's return to Indian Wells for the first time in three years ended in a 6-4 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Sharapova's world ranking of No.41 forced her to play a first-round match in the tournament she has won twice.

She trailed 4-1 in the first set before levelling at 4-4. Osaka held serve for 5-4 and broke Sharapova on a double fault to close out the set.

Ranked 44th, Osaka took a 4-2 lead in the second set. Sharapova again levelled at 4-4 before Osaka won the final two games to end the one-and-a-half-hour match.

Two American teenagers advanced to the second round.

Amanda Anisimova defeated 94th-ranked Pauline Parmentier 6-2 6-2 for her first WTA Tour victory. The 16-year-old Anisimova, who earned a wildcard into the main draw, is the US Open junior champion.

Caroline Dolehide, a 19-year-old wildcard, fired 11 aces to outlast 78th-ranked Shelby Rogers 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

In other matches on the first day of the two-week tournament, Belinda Bencic saved a match point in beating Timea Babos 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4), while wildcard Eugenie Bouchard lost to qualifier Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams returns to the tour for the first time in 14 months on Thursday when she plays a first-round match against Kazakh Zartina Diyas.

AP

