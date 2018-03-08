UK show traces Picasso's year of wonders

An exhibition following cubist master Pablo Picasso throughout what is considered to be his most creative year is set to open at the Tate Modern in London.

Picasso 1932 - Love, Fame, Tragedy will show at London's Tate Modern throughout summer.

The first solo Picasso exhibition at the city's iconic museum, The EY Exhibition: Picasso 1932- Love, Fame, Tragedy will take visitors over 100 paintings, sculptures and drawings as well as personal photographs, tracing his so-called "year of wonders".

"The myths around Picasso will be stripped away to reveal the man and the artist in his full complexity and richness. You will see him as never before," said the museum in a statement.

Included are three paintings of his former lover Marie-Therese Walter, which had not been shown together since they were created within five days of each other in 1932.

The exhibition will run until September 9.